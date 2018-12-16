First Trust Advisors LP Has $319,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $91,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.39 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

