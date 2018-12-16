FirstBanc of Alabama Inc (NASDAQ:FNTD) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from FirstBanc of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/firstbanc-of-alabama-inc-fntd-increases-dividend-to-0-94-per-share.html.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstBanc of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstBanc of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.