Five Below Inc (FIVE) Receives $118.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after purchasing an additional 322,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 451.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

