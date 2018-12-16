Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Flex worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flex by 116.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 109.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Flex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flex news, Director Marc A. Onetto purchased 11,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer purchased 27,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on Flex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

