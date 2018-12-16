Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $69.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 70.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 478,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,196,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 229,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

