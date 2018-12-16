Fmr LLC Has $72.05 Million Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Laureate Education worth $72,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 68.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after acquiring an additional 956,777 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 43.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $968,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $108,920.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,958 shares in the company, valued at $748,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $189,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,102,906 shares of company stock valued at $189,559,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

