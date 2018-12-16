Fmr LLC Purchases 228,626 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,626 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.99% of Brink’s worth $70,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 30.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,890,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

