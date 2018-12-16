Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Foundation Building Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE FBM opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.38. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 152,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 34.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

