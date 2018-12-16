Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,782,105 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 9,693,688 shares. Approximately 33.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,813,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Martyn R. Redgrave acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 341.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

FRAN stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Francesca’s has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Francesca’s will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Francesca’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

