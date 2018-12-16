Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $8.27 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,553,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,190 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,407,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,923 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,238,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,514,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,121,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,303,000 after acquiring an additional 107,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 991,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,398.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,436,559.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 379,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $7,504,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,920,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,467,054.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,381,479 shares of company stock valued at $47,852,315. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:AMH opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

