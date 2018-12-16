Fujinto (NTO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Fujinto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Fujinto has traded down 7% against the dollar. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $4,258.00 and $0.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.02366350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00143484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00179349 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031237 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fujinto Profile

Fujinto’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fujinto Token Trading

Fujinto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fujinto using one of the exchanges listed above.

