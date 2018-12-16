FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (CPE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $13,964,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,608,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 935,307 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

