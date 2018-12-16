GAM Holding AG Invests $225,000 in KB Home (KBH) Stock

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 283.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $23,056,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 115.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 499,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KB Home by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home by 601.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 232,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $19.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/gam-holding-ag-invests-225000-in-kb-home-kbh-stock.html.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.