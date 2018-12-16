GAM Holding AG Sells 16,754 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

