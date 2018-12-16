GameLeagueCoin (GML) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One GameLeagueCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameLeagueCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. GameLeagueCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameLeagueCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008767 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00019925 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00264739 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00018324 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin (GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin.

Buying and Selling GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameLeagueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameLeagueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameLeagueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameLeagueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.