Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stake Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,146.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,943.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,260 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Nomura started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

