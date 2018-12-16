Gartner Inc (IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Gartner reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $147,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $202,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 288,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 201.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.13. 687,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.21.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

