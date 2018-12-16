Gary S. Bedard Sells 526 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LII opened at $213.88 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $230.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Lennox International by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
