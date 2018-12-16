GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,544,320 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.71% of GasLog worth $75,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GasLog during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in GasLog by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in GasLog by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 84,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of GasLog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.00 and a beta of 0.99. GasLog Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

