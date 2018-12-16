General Motors (GM) Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 67.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

General Motors stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

