GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Tops $223,006.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $223,006.00 and approximately $1,358.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00052926 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.02098704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 5,698,243 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.