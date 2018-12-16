Genmab A/S (GNMSF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company that creates and develops human antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Genmab has numerous products in development to treat cancer, infectious disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and intends to continue assembling a broad portfolio of new therapeutic products. In addition, Genmab has developed UniBody, a new proprietary technology that creates a stable, smaller antibody format. Genmab has operations in Europe and the US. “

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.43. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GNMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.