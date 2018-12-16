Gerdau (GGB) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGB. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

GGB stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 145.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

