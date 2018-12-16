GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 739.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

