GFS Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 1,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 520,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 519,803 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,004,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,487,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $49.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

