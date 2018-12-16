GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/gfs-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.