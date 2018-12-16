GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,635 Price Target at Bank of America

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) target price from Bank of America in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,530.34 ($20.00).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

