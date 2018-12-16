GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Argus raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 110,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

