GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

