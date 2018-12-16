Glendon Capital Management Lp Acquires 3,200 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Stock

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 3,200 shares of StealthGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glendon Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 6,200 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,708.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 6,500 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,580.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 8,500 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $56,564.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 5,900 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,240.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1,990 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,567.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $15,888.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,224.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 6,196 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,562.08.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 37,257 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,026.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 61,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,125. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.25. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 132.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 148,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,382,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 10.8% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

