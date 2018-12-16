Global Ship Lease (GSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 110689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $35.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 187,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Global Ship Lease worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

