GMP Securities Cuts Delphi Energy (DEE) Price Target to C$0.70

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its target price trimmed by GMP Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:DEE opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Delphi Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$31.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Energy will post 0.0809876543209876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.