GMP Securities Cuts Nuvista Energy (NVA) Price Target to C$7.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective decreased by GMP Securities from C$9.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.77.

TSE:NVA opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.38 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.649999933161961 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, insider Michael Lawford bought 5,330 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,028.30. Also, Director Ronald J.M. Poelzer bought 250,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 387,330 shares of company stock worth $1,468,243.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

