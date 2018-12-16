GMP Securities Downgrades Surge Energy (SGY) to Hold

GMP Securities lowered shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.18.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Also, insider James Leigh Stannard purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Insiders acquired 154,920 shares of company stock worth $311,693 over the last quarter.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

