GMP Securities Lowers Parex Resources (PXT) Price Target to C$27.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price trimmed by GMP Securities from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of PXT opened at C$15.04 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.95 and a 12 month high of C$26.78.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.73000003386047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,574,279 gross acres. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserves of 162.236 million barrels of oil equivalent.

