GMP Securities Trims Altura Energy (ATU) Target Price to C$0.60

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) had its target price lowered by GMP Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Altura Energy stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. Altura Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.70.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill, Killam, Macklin, Wildmere, and Leduc-Woodbend areas located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.