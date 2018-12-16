Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades EIFFAGE SA/ADR (EFGSY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

EIFFAGE SA/ADR stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.