GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $348,879.00 and $6,361.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00005555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.02391423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00143229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00179547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00031284 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

