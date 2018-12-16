Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,393 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 562,269 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,754,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/golub-capital-bdc-inc-gbdc-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.