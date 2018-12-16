Gossipcoin (GOSS) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $17,032.00 and $505.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.02382880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00143569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00180400 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 108,055,364 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.