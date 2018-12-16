Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 649.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

