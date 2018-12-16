Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.93 Million Stake in Monro Inc (MNRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Monro worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 103,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,024,000 after acquiring an additional 180,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $132,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $12,683.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 30,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,408,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $3,462,465. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $75.00 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $307.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

