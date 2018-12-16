Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 176.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 527,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 166,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

GLRE stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 44.40% and a negative net margin of 125.14%. Research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLRE. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

