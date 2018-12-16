GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,173,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,650,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

