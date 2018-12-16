GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,763,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,132,000 after buying an additional 6,600,205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 386,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 169,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2283 per share. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

