GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 11,691 Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

NYSE:SIX opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 153.99%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

