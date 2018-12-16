GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $33.94 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

In other news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,403.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,119.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

