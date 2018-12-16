GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $804,000 Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,098,000 after purchasing an additional 212,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,742 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,321,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 488,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

