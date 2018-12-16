H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.98 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,624.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/h-r-block-inc-hrb-shares-sold-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.