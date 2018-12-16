Hacken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,481.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Hacken has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hacken token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00009033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Hacken has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $12,481.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,544,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,359,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

